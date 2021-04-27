InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design For Personal Shopping Carts (MTN-3505)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to park a personal grocery cart to prevent it from rolling," said an inventor, from New York, N.

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to park a personal grocery cart to prevent it from rolling," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the TOTAL CART. My design also enhances comfort and convenience for cart users."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a personal shopping cart with a brake system. The handles are adjustable for the preferred length and can be extended for individuals who may be taller and whose legs may/will kick the cart while they are pushing it. This design enables the user to secure the cart while loading or unloading groceries. As a result, it prevents the cart from rolling away and it provides added safety, comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a durable, ergonomic and adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3505, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

