InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design For Fireplace Screens (DNV-201)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Traditional fireplace screens trap heat and prevent a fire from warming the room. I thought there could be a better screen design," said an inventor, from Woodland Park, Colo., "so I invented the HEAT HELPER. My design provides a safe and efficient way to increase heat distribution."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved screen for a fireplace. In doing so, it increases the amount of heat obtained from the fire. As a result, it enhances comfort and warmth and it helps to prevent hot embers from flying into the room. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households with fireplaces. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

