PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to save energy while circulating air throughout a room," said an inventor, from St.

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to save energy while circulating air throughout a room," said an inventor, from St. Louis, Mo., "so I invented the TRACK FAN. My design provides an improved alternative to traditional ceiling fans."

The invention offers an improved design for a ceiling fan. In doing so, it provides an evaporative cooling effect and it limits air stratification in a room. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-662, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-design-for-ceiling-mounted-fans-suu-662-301275703.html

SOURCE InventHelp