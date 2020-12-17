InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design For Bed Sheets (LAX-1210)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to make the bed and keep the sheets neatly aligned," said an inventor, from N.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to make the bed and keep the sheets neatly aligned," said an inventor, from N. Hollywood, Calif., "so I invented the FITTED COMFORTER. My design enables you to have a neat bed without the hassle of constantly tucking and folding the sheets."

The invention provides an effective way to secure fitted and top sheets on a bed. In doing so, it prevents sheets from shifting while sleeping. As a result, it saves time and effort when making the bed and it could contribute to a more comfortable and restful night's sleep. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1210, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

