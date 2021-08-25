InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cross-Cut Guide For Circular Saws (SFO-691)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I wanted to create a time-saving way to accurately cut boards with a circular saw," said an inventor, from Gilroy, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I wanted to create a time-saving way to accurately cut boards with a circular saw," said an inventor, from Gilroy, Calif., "so I invented the S F V BLOCK MASTER. My improved guide can be used with most conventional, worm drive and related circular saw designs."

The invention provides a new type of circular saw cross-cut guide. In doing so, it enables the user to make cross-cuts up to 30 inches and less than 10 inches in length. It also eliminates the need to measure and lay out cuts when cutting a number of boards to the same length. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is easy to use and adjust so it is ideal for the construction industry and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-691, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

