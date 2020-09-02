InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Briefcase To Provide A Portable Work Surface (SFO-690)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a more convenient work surface while traveling," said an inventor, from Oakland, Calif., "so I invented CRAIG'S BRIEFCASE."

The invention provides an effective way to transport items and work while on-the-go or away from the office. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional briefcase designs. As a result, it ensures that a work surface is readily available when needed and it could enhance organization, comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for workers, travelers, students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to awkwardly hold your briefcase and laptop on your lap while working."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-690, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

