InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bottle Opener For Beverages (MTN-3448)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like drinking beer but I hate having to pick up all the bottle caps," said an inventor, from Yonkers, N.Y. "I thought there could be a simple and easy way to collect the caps when opening bottles, so I invented the CAPTURER."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to open and collect the caps from beverage bottles. In doing so, it eliminates the need to retrieve bottle caps for disposal. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent messes. The invention features a durable and compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, bars, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to traditional bottle openers."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3448, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

