InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Battery Charger To Prevent Overcharging (CCT-4467)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to ensure that your battery is fully charged without overcharging," said an inventor, from Hamilton, Ohio, "so I invented the BATTERY SAVIOR. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional charging cords and accessories."

The invention provides an improved battery charger for electronic devices. In doing so, it helps to prevent the battery from overcharging. As a result, it increases protection and efficiency and it could help to prevent the internal battery from breaking down over time. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of electronic devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4467, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

