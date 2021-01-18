PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When watching baseball games, I realized the amount of time it took to review a play was extremely time consuming," said an inventor from Dallas, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When watching baseball games, I realized the amount of time it took to review a play was extremely time consuming," said an inventor from Dallas, Ga. "So, I invented the BASEBALL CONTACT LIGHT."

The invention fulfills the need for an innovative new base for baseball teams. It would be easy to use and could increase the accuracy of the game. This device would allow umpires to easily determine whether or not a player was safe or out, therefore reducing the likeliness of "bad calls." It could, in turn, allow for more civil dialogue between players, coaches and officials. The inventor suggests this could be useful to baseball teams of all levels.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2568, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-bases-for-baseball-all-2568-301209856.html

SOURCE InventHelp