InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Air Flow Register (SOG-450)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With conventional furnace vents, it's easy to determine which area of the room is the warmest. However, with an innovative air flow design by an inventor from Fairfield, Calif., it's warm in every part of the room.

He developed SPIN VENT to provide even heating/cooling throughout the room despite where the vent is located. Designed for enhanced comfort and efficiency, it conserves energy and expense. What's more, this durable and practical invention is easy to install. At the same time, its versatility makes it adaptable to replace most ceiling, wall and baseboard-style registers. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "On my side of the bed, I could feel hot air blowing from the vent," he said, "but my wife could not feel it from her side of the bed and said she was cold."

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

