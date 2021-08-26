InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Accessory To Support An Ostomy Bag (ORD-2893)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and comfortable accessory to support the weight of an ostomy or stoma pouch," said an inventor, from Palatka, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and comfortable accessory to support the weight of an ostomy or stoma pouch," said an inventor, from Palatka, Fla., "so I invented the STOMA POUCH SUPPORT. My design helps to prevent the pouch from becoming removed due to the weight of the waste."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize and support ostomy bags. In doing so, it ensures that it remains securely in place. As a result, it enhances comfort and it may reduce irritation and sores caused by the weight of stoma pouches. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who have an ostomy. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

