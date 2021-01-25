PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to use and extend the life of a 5-gallon bucket," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to use and extend the life of a 5-gallon bucket," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented T4'S 5 GALLON BUCKET HARNESS. My design prevents the original bucket handle from failing and it increases convenience while lifting or carrying materials."

The invention provides an effective way to secure and hold a 5-gallon bucket. In doing so, it offers a more durable alternative to holding the bucket handle. As a result, it enhances comfort and it helps to prevent the bucket from breaking. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for contractors, painters, landscapers and households. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-795, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-accessory-for-5-gallon-buckets-ipl-795-301212303.html

SOURCE InventHelp