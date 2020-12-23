InventHelp Inventor Develops Hygienic And Hassle-Free Toilet Brush (TPA-2970)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hygienic and hassle-free way to clean the toilet bowl," said an inventor, from Hudson, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hygienic and hassle-free way to clean the toilet bowl," said an inventor, from Hudson, Fla., "so I invented the ELECTRIC TOILET BRUSH. My design increases convenience and it ensures that the bowl and rim are properly cleaned."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to clean a toilet. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional toilet bowl brushes. As a result, it increases sanitation and it saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, commercial restrooms and cleaning services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

