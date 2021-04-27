InventHelp Inventor Develops Hot Shot (NYS-109)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every morning I enjoy a cup of coffee with a cigarette," said an inventor from Marrero, La.

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every morning I enjoy a cup of coffee with a cigarette," said an inventor from Marrero, La. "This inspired me to think about opening a small business that would sell coffee containing a shot of liquor."

She instead developed the HOT SHOT, a tasty alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages, that would feature a novel and refreshing taste without a harsh aftertaste. This invention could be convenient and easy to serve. Additionally, it would be satisfying and perfectly blended.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NYS-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

