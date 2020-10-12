PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "There are so many electronic devices within a home and I thought there could be a simple and easy way to control all of them," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented THE COMMUNICATION HUB.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "There are so many electronic devices within a home and I thought there could be a simple and easy way to control all of them," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented THE COMMUNICATION HUB. My design increases convenience and control."

The invention provides an effective way to control electronic devices within a home. It also offers improved signal and data quality for mobile devices. As a result, it could enhance entertainment and communication and it could save time and eliminate frustration. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use and control so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1186, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-home-wired-network-communication-system-aup-1186-301148372.html

SOURCE InventHelp