InventHelp Inventor Develops Hearse-Style Motorcycle (JKN-193)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love motorcycles and am always looking for something different that no one else has or has ever seen," said an inventor from Goodman, Miss. "I envision this vehicle as a unique way for individuals like bikers or Armed Forces veterans to reach their final resting place."

He developed DOWN BELOW LIMO LAST RIDE to provide a dignified lead vehicle for the funeral procession of a deceased motorcyclist. As such, it serves as a unique alternative to a conventional hearse for a meaningful commemoration of a loved one who enjoyed motorcycles. Thus, it enables the family and friends of deceased bikers to honor them in a special way. This attractively styled machine is also easy to operate. In addition, it provides a safe and stable support base for the casket.

