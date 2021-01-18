InventHelp Inventor Develops Healthy Support (BGF-2461)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to minimize the damage to plant root structures," said an inventor from Macomb, Mich.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to minimize the damage to plant root structures," said an inventor from Macomb, Mich. "This inspired me to develop a plant support product containing four sticks for use in pots."

He developed the PLANT SUSPENDERS to facilitate the cultivation of cannabis and other plants. This invention minimizes damage to plant root structures, eliminates shade while providing an optimal level of support. This may result in increased yields. Additionally, it features a durable and efficient design.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2461, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

