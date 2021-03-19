InventHelp Inventor Develops Health Supplement For Hair & Nails (LAX-1235)

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a supplement with a scientific formula to help restore, repair and condition hair and nails," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a supplement with a scientific formula to help restore, repair and condition hair and nails," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the SILK AMINO ACID & ELECTROLYTES. My design stimulates nail growth and it could contribute to stronger hair retention."

The invention provides an effective way to improve the health of hair and nails. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to traditional methods of restoring hair and nails. As a result, it could increase self-confidence and peace of mind and it provides added muscle support and hydration. The invention features a multi-functional formula that is convenient and easy to consume so it is ideal for men and women, especially those who may be losing hair due to medicines, age, sickness, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

