InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way To Utilize An Umbrella (AVZ-1912)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was at a sporting event in the rain and noticed how people struggled to cheer and clap their hands while holding an umbrella," said an inventor, from Lake George, N.Y. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented UMBRELLA BACK."

The invention provides a hands-free way to utilize an umbrella. In doing so, it protects against the sun or rain. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it ensures that the hands remain free for other tasks. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, outdoor or sports enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design keeps your hands free while using an umbrella."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1912, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

