InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way To Support A Baby Bottle (TPA-3007)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a busy father of five and I needed a convenient way to bottle feed the younger babies while caring for the older kids," said an inventor, from Thonotosassa, Fla., "so I invented the B A B A BLANKY. My design provides an effective accessory for supporting a baby bottle in the feeding position."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to support a baby bottle during feeding. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold the bottle in the feeding position. As a result, it enables a parent to multi-task, it saves time and it could increase convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3007, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

