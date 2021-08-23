InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way To Adjust A Motorcycle Helmet Visor (AVZ-1975)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer and more convenient way to raise and lower the visor on a motorcycle helmet," said an inventor, from Potsdam, N.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer and more convenient way to raise and lower the visor on a motorcycle helmet," said an inventor, from Potsdam, N.Y., "so I invented the VISOR RISER. My design enables a rider to maintain a two-handed grip on the handlebars while adjusting the visor."

The patent pending invention provides a hands-free way for a motorcyclist to adjust the visor on the helmet. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually lift or lower the visor. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added comfort and convenience. The invention features a unique and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for helmet manufacturers and motorcyclists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

