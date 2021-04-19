InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Support (FLA-3374)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to ensure that my mobile phone was in view while still having my hands free to work," said an inventor from Stuart, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to ensure that my mobile phone was in view while still having my hands free to work," said an inventor from Stuart, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a device that would hang around the neck to support the phone."

He developed the CELL PHONE HOLDER that offers hands-free support of a cell phone to promote multitasking and improved posture that could reduce neck and shoulder pain. This lightweight, ergonomic and portable invention may protect the mobile device. Additionally, the phone could easily be installed and used.

The original design was submitted to the Florida sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3374, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

