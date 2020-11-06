InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Automobile Controls (FGC-141)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving, I had to take my eyes off of the road to find the correct button for activating a feature on my vehicle.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving, I had to take my eyes off of the road to find the correct button for activating a feature on my vehicle. I realized how dangerous this was, and wanted to develop a safer alternative," said an inventor from Bloomville, Oh., "so I invented the HARER INVENTION."

The invention provides hands-free access to various vehicle controls and settings. In use, it could promote safety while driving and also save time and effort. This invention could reduce the risk of accidents caused by taking the eyes off of the roadway. The invention features a durable and practical design that is easy to operate.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

