PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a cosmetologist, I do many hairstyles that involve braiding, which can be quite time-consuming," said an inventor from Baltimore.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a cosmetologist, I do many hairstyles that involve braiding, which can be quite time-consuming," said an inventor from Baltimore. "With this accessory, the stylist can create a much neater braid in a minimum of time."

She developed BRAIDING RACK to hold hair in place while braiding it. As such, it produces more professional-looking results to enhance the appearance of finished braids and the overall hairstyle. Not only does it save time and energy, this lightweight, adjustable and user-friendly accessory folds for easy storage or transport. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2808, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hair-care-accessory-for-braiding-hair-btm-2808-301187216.html

SOURCE InventHelp