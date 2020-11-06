InventHelp Inventor Develops Golf Ball And Tee Setter (FGC-165)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I golf with a lot of older players, injured veterans and knee-replacement patients, several of which have had to give up playing, said an inventor from Cleveland, Ohio.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I golf with a lot of older players, injured veterans and knee-replacement patients, several of which have had to give up playing, said an inventor from Cleveland, Ohio. "This invention will make it easier for people who love the game but have difficulty bending over."

He developed a prototype for "TEE" IT UP to allow a golfer to place a tee and set a ball on it without bending over. As such, it relieves stress on the back, hips, knees and legs, saves time and effort and prevents fatigue during a long round of golf. It is also lightweight, compact and easy to use. Golfers will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-165, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

