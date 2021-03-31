InventHelp Inventor Develops Golf Accessory To Increase Convenience And Organization (DOD-1031)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to use and dispose of tobacco products while golfing," said an inventor, from Bay City, Mich.

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to use and dispose of tobacco products while golfing," said an inventor, from Bay City, Mich., "so I invented the GOLF CONVENIENCE HOLDER. My design increases convenience and it ensures that the golf cart is neat and organized."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient ash tray and storage accessory for golfers. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional storage methods. As a result, it ensures that golf tees, a spare ball, a cigar or cigarette, matches and a lighter are easily accessible, and it could save time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for golfers and golf courses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DOD-1031, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

