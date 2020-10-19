PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have so many gift cards with unused remaining balances. I thought there should be a simple way to recycle them for cash," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo. "so I invented the CARD-N-EXCHANGE 4 CASH. My design enables you to conveniently redeem those old and unwanted gift cards."

The invention provides an effective way to recycle or redeem the remaining value of a gift card. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to not using or wasting the gift card balance. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency and it eliminates the need to purchase unnecessary items to utilize the gift card. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for consumers and commercial building owners.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-gift-card-recycling-system-dnv-129-301150084.html

SOURCE InventHelp