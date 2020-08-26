InventHelp Inventor Develops Funnel With Stabilizer Base (FRO-332)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While funnels come in handy for channeling liquids into bottles with narrow necks, they need to be held in place while pouring and often overflow.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While funnels come in handy for channeling liquids into bottles with narrow necks, they need to be held in place while pouring and often overflow. Fortunately, an inventor from Fresno, Calif., has found a way to solve both problems.

He developed a prototype for FUNNEL CAP to ease the process of pouring fluid from one container into another. As such, it keeps liquids from spilling when poured through a funnel. It does so by stabilizing the funnel in position and equalizing the air pressure. Thus, it eliminates the need to hold the funnel or lift it to control the flow. This lightweight, portable tool not only saves the time and energy required for cleanup but is also easy to use. In addition, it is versatile for use with different types and sizes of containers.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of spilling chemicals all over the floor when pouring them through a funnel," he said.

