InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun And Exciting Target/Toss Game (DLL-3765)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun game to play with family and friends at picnics, parties and other outdoor gatherings," said an inventor, from Rockwall, Texas, "so I invented the RING TOSS/ROUND SHOES.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun game to play with family and friends at picnics, parties and other outdoor gatherings," said an inventor, from Rockwall, Texas, "so I invented the RING TOSS/ROUND SHOES. My design offers a challenging and entertaining activity for all ages."

The patent-pending invention provides a fun and exciting target/toss game for adults and children. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional games and activities. As a result, it could spark friendly competition and it could provide a mild form of exercise. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for adults and children.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3765, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fun-and-exciting-targettoss-game-dll-3765-301191083.html

SOURCE InventHelp