PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to make a tasty rice dish for a family lunch or dinner, lunch breaks at work, parties, singles or students" said an inventor, from Lithonia, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to make a tasty rice dish for a family lunch or dinner, lunch breaks at work, parties, singles or students" said an inventor, from Lithonia, Ga., "so I invented JOLLOF RICE. My design eliminates the time and hassle associated with preparing a home cooked rice dish from scratch. It also has an international appeal for those who love spicy or mildly spicy food."

The invention provides a delicious and well-balanced rice dish. In doing so, it offers an improved and satisfying alternative to traditional frozen foods. As a result, it saves time and effort when preparing a meal. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to prepare and serve so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2607, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-frozen-rice-dish-that-is-easy-to-prepare-all-2607-301261957.html

SOURCE InventHelp