PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like to look fresh while working, however, I often can't make it to the barber to get the finishing touch," said an inventor from Naples, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like to look fresh while working, however, I often can't make it to the barber to get the finishing touch," said an inventor from Naples, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a better disposable razor that could catch curves and edges."

He developed the EASY LINE RAZOR to provide a closer, more efficient shave with fewer cuts. This invention features a flexible and adjustable design that provides optimum shaving of the face, legs, underarms, chest and head. It is designed to ensure that users look fresh at all times. Additionally, it saves valuable time, energy and money that may have been expended on a trip to the barber shop.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NPL-326, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fresh-flexible-razor-npl-326-301148390.html

SOURCE InventHelp