PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Personal experience led to the conceptual idea of this. I desired a means to prevent unwanted marks in my underwear due to fecal matter as well as odors due to sweat," said an inventor from Shaker Heights, Ohio. "This led me to develop a protective liner that could solve these challanges."

He developed DR. BUM BUM which offers users peace of mind and allows them to feel fresh and clean. This super absorbent invention could absorb fecal matter to eliminate embarrassment, unwanted leakage and discomfort. Additionally, it may eliminate or reduce unwanted odor associated with perspiration. It would feature a discreet and flushable design that is individually wrapped for added convenience.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fresh--clean-barrier-of-protection-fgc-162-301165680.html

SOURCE InventHelp