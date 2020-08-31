InventHelp Inventor Develops Freight Stabilizer For Commercial Trailers (LST-1061)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I thought there could be a better way to prevent boxes and other cargo from moving around and potentially breaking during travel," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I thought there could be a better way to prevent boxes and other cargo from moving around and potentially breaking during travel," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the BAR NET."

The invention provides an effective way to stabilize and secure freight within a commercial trailer. In doing so, it prevents cargo from shifting or moving during transportation. As a result, it could help to prevent damage and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for trucking companies.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that items remain safe and organized in their proper place in the trailer to prevent broken cargo."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LST-1061, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

