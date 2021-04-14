InventHelp Inventor Develops Formula For Removing Lace Front Wigs (ALL-2609)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to remove a lace wig from the head without damaging the hair," said an inventor, from Dacula, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to remove a lace wig from the head without damaging the hair," said an inventor, from Dacula, Ga., "so I invented the TROYAL LACE WIG REMOVER. My design helps to prevent damaged hair follicles and burnt scalps."

The invention eases the task of removing lace front wigs from the head. In doing so, it offers an alternative to alcohol-based removers that can damage the hair and scalp. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a safe and simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear lace front wigs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2609, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

