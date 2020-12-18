InventHelp Inventor Develops Foam Patch Kit To Easily Repair Holes (NJD-2267)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and thought there could be an improved way to patch holes while eliminating the mess associated with pastes, spackle and drywall plugs," said an inventor, from Toms River, N.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and thought there could be an improved way to patch holes while eliminating the mess associated with pastes, spackle and drywall plugs," said an inventor, from Toms River, N.J., "so I invented the E Z PATCH. My design provides a universal foam patch kit for efficient patching and repairs."

The patented invention provides a quick and easy patch kit for repairing a damaged section of wall, floor or ceiling. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional patching methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could improve the quality of the repair job. The invention features a practical and customizable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, drywall workers, painters and maintenance personnel. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2267, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

