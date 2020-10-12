InventHelp Inventor Develops Flood Indicator Device To Enhance Safety (OCC-1522)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've seen cars get stuck attempting to travel through flooded roadways," said an inventor, from Corona, Calif. "I thought there could be a way to determine how deep the water is, so I invented the FLOOD HEIGHT INDICATOR. My design increases safety for vehicles driving in flood-prone areas and may help to reduce stranded cars."

The invention provides an effective way to warn individuals of unsafe water levels on a roadway. In doing so, it helps to discourage drivers from traveling through high or unsafe water levels. As a result, it could enhance safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for government markets, municipalities and towns, rural property owners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

