InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness Product To Enhance A Cardiovascular Workout (DLL-3821)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired to create this from walks with my dog Bear," said an inventor, from Seagoville, Texas. "I thought there could be a way to tone the muscles in the arms and upper body while walking, so I invented the BEAR. My design offers both a cardiovascular workout and a workout for your muscles."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved fitness product that can be used while walking or jogging. In doing so, it enhances a cardiovascular workout. As a result, it enables the user to engage muscles in the arms, shoulders, chest, back and abdomen and it could help to contribute to a healthier lifestyle. The invention features a compact and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3821, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

