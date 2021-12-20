InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness Phone Charger (AVZ-2004)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While I was running, I desired a means to ensure that my iPhone has enough battery life to provide music," said an inventor from Mililani, Hawaii.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While I was running, I desired a means to ensure that my iPhone has enough battery life to provide music," said an inventor from Mililani, Hawaii. "This inspired me to develop a charging system that converts kinetic energy of running into an energy source."

He developed the WIRELESS WONDER that conveniently charges a smartphone for fitness enthusiasts. This would ensure they could listen to music to make the activity more enjoyable. Additionally, this innovated and easy to use device could eliminate the inconvenience of a dead cell phone.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVZ-2004, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

