InventHelp Inventor Develops Fishing Gear Light (DHM-588)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy fishing at night but have difficulty seeing in the dark," said an inventor from Timberlake, N.C. "This fishing accessory provides ambient light while fishing."

He developed B'S LIGHT to increase visibility for fishing after dark. As such, it provides a more pleasant night fishing experience. At the same time, it affords a better option than existing lamps that require eye adjustment to bright lights. What's more, this unique fishing gear accessory remains securely attached and firmly in place. Furthermore, it is constructed to reduce noise and protect fishing gear. Versatile, durable and practical, it is also easy to use. In addition, anglers will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced. It is.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-588, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

