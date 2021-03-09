PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a sheet metal worker and I wanted to create a tool for removing ferrous particles from the eyes," said an inventor, from O'Fallon, Mo.

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a sheet metal worker and I wanted to create a tool for removing ferrous particles from the eyes," said an inventor, from O'Fallon, Mo., "so I invented the EYE-MAG."

This patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove ferrous particles from the eyes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional first aid tools and methods. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the construction industry and medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide immediate relief and it could reduce the chances of infection."

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-640, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-first-aid-tool-for-removing-ferrous-particles-from-eyes-suu-640-301241460.html

SOURCE InventHelp