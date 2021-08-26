InventHelp Inventor Develops Fire Safety Equipment For Motor Vehicle Engine Fires (PHL-102)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While fire fighters are trained and experienced at their job, they ready acknowledge that motor vehicle engine fires always pose a dangerous challenge," said an inventor from Bear, Del.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While fire fighters are trained and experienced at their job, they ready acknowledge that motor vehicle engine fires always pose a dangerous challenge," said an inventor from Bear, Del. "This equipment answers the call for a safe way to extinguish these automotive fires."

He developed AUTO ENGINE DELUGE APPARATUS to enable fire fighters to extinguish blazes from beneath the engine compartment of an automobile. As such, it eliminates the need to open the hood to reach the flames. Thus, it saves time and effort and is durable, fireproof, practical and easy to use. Furthermore, it facilitates a safer environment for firefighters since it protects them against burn injuries and death. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHL-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

