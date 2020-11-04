InventHelp Inventor Develops Eyebrow Accessory To Enhance Confidence And Style (LAX-1200)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I don't have eyebrows and wanted to create a simple and stylish accessory to provide natural or fashionable brows," said an inventor, from Lancaster, Calif., "so I invented COLORS PEEL OFF EYEBROW DECORATIVE DESIGN STRIPS. My design could increase self-esteem and it enables you to easily change the look of your eyebrows."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to create the look of natural eyebrows for those without brows. In doing so, it offers an alternative to drawing eyebrows with an eyeliner pencil or tattooing eyebrows. As a result, it could enhance confidence and style and it saves time and effort. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals undergoing chemotherapy who have lost their brows, individuals with alopecia, burn victims and individuals with thinning or overplucked brows. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

