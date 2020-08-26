InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Roadside Safety Cone (HUN-912)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there's never a good time to have car trouble, it is understandably even more dangerous when it occurs on a heavily traveled road.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there's never a good time to have car trouble, it is understandably even more dangerous when it occurs on a heavily traveled road. Fortunately, an inventor from Houston, Texas, has conceived of a way motorists can be prepared and keep themselves safe in such instances.

He developed VISIBLE CONE to provide a highly visible alert for passing traffic of disabled vehicles, construction workers or other roadside hazards. As such, it lowers the risk of a collision with a disabled vehicle, reducing the chances of highway deaths and injuries. Thus, it improves roadway safety and saves the expense of medical treatment and lost work time. This eye-catching safety accessory is also lightweight and easy to use and store. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "Even minor roadside emergencies sometimes result in serious injury or death because traffic passing by is not aware of the situation. I wanted to prevent such tragedies by alerting other motorists to be careful," he said. "This would also improve safety at highway construction sites.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-912, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

