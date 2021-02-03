InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Planter (SDB-1491)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I did not like the wireless technology speakers that are currently available," said an inventor from Ramona, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I did not like the wireless technology speakers that are currently available," said an inventor from Ramona, Calif. "This inspired me to create an eye-catching and entertaining means of enjoying music."

He developed the PARTY PLANT to disguise the sound reinforcement device by combining wireless technology together with a live or artificial plant. This visually appealing botanical could be displayed indoors or outside to entertain onlookers. Additionally, it could be fun and functional to garner a great deal of attention.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1491, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

