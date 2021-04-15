InventHelp Inventor Develops Extension Accessory For Ladder Rungs (DHM-609)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I thought there should be a way to reduce stress on the center of the foot caused by standing on a narrow ladder rung," said an inventor, from Samford, N.

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I thought there should be a way to reduce stress on the center of the foot caused by standing on a narrow ladder rung," said an inventor, from Samford, N.C., "so I invented MIKE'S SAFETY STEP. My design provides added comfort and safety while working on a ladder."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to extend the working surface of a ladder rung. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stand on a narrow rung. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and support and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for contractors, painters, homeowners, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-609, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

