PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to revitalize the skating scene and add excitement to get skating enthusiasts back in the skate parks," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to revitalize the skating scene and add excitement to get skating enthusiasts back in the skate parks," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the EL TREK. My design offers a unique spin on traditional skates and it enables you to easily skate up hills and for longer periods of time."

The invention offers a unique and exciting alternative to traditional roller skates. In doing so, it reduces fatigue and stress and it improves coordination, agility and balance while skating. As a result, it saves time and energy and it could provide an effective mode of transportation. The invention features an innovative and customizable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for skating enthusiasts and individuals age 13 and older who roller skate. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LUV-130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-exciting-new-way-to-roller-skate-luv-130-301197447.html

SOURCE InventHelp