InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Vehicle Seat To Reduce Pressure (LAX-1243)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more ergonomic vehicle seat to improve travel conditions while driving," said an inventor, from Southgate, Calif., "so I invented the FREE OF GRAVITY SEAT. My design provides a smooth and comfortable ride to avoid back pain and fatigue."

The invention reduces pressure on the spine and tailbone while driving. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional automotive seats. As a result, it enhances comfort and support while traveling. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1243, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

