PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I always had to bend when pushing my children in the stroller," said an inventor, from Evanston, Ill.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I always had to bend when pushing my children in the stroller," said an inventor, from Evanston, Ill. "I thought there could be a more comfortable way, so I invented the BRAND ADJUSTABLE STROLLER HANDLE. My design helps to reduce strain on the back when pushing a stroller or wheelchair."

The invention provides a more comfortable way to push a stroller or wheelchair. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stoop or hunch over handles that are too short. As a result, it enables the user to walk with a natural, full stride and it enhances comfort and control. The invention features a user-friendly design that is adjustable, convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children, individuals who utilize wheelchairs and healthcare facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1397, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ergonomic-design-for-strollers-and-wheelchairs-ckl-1397-301210069.html

SOURCE InventHelp