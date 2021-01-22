InventHelp Inventor Develops Environmentally-Friendly Design For Caskets (LVT-359)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more earth-conscious casket design for people and pets," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more earth-conscious casket design for people and pets," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the E-CASKET. My design enables you to protect the environment even in death."

The invention provides an environmentally-friendly casket option. In doing so, it reduces deforestation and plastic waste. As a result, it helps to protect the environment after the individual's death and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-359, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

