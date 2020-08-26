InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced View Helmet (HTM-7896)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a welder I work inside dark tanks on barges and railcars where it is difficult to see," said an inventor from Hayti, Missouri.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a welder I work inside dark tanks on barges and railcars where it is difficult to see," said an inventor from Hayti, Missouri. "This inspired me to develop a better helmet that could enhance visibility in various dark locations."

He developed the LIGHT UR WAY WELDING HOOD to increase safety while possibly enhancing efficiency. This welding helmet provides an enhanced view of the work surface. Additionally, it would be easy to operate and features a convenient and practical design.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7896, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

